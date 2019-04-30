Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson with his grandmother Sheryl Thompson at Tyee Spit on April 25, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River anti-poverty campaigner thanks community

Sheryl Thompson is grateful for donors who raised more than $37,000 as grandson swam in icy waters

An advocate for homeless people in Campbell River is grateful for donations large and small that helped raise more than $37,000 for two community groups fighting poverty.

On Monday, Sheryl Thompson stopped by the office of the Mirror with a four-page list of donors who contributed to her 11-year-old grandson Sylas Thompson’s polar bear swim campaign. She said the donations are evidence of the generosity and compassion of the people of Campbell River.

“That’s what these mean to me,” she said. “These people care, and they are supporting Sylas’ endeavour.”

She added that it was a positive experience for the young polar bear swimmer.

Sylas Thompson’s 36 consecutive dips in the ocean in February and early March raised $37,217.48 for the Women’s Resource Centre and Grassroots Kindhearts. His original goal was $30,000.

“If you have donated and don’t see your name we are very sorry,” Sheryl Thompson said in a written statement with list of dozens of donors. “The omission was accidental. A huge THANK YOU from my family to my Campbell River community family for a great journey,” she said.

The note is signed, “Always in our memories and forever in our hearts, Sheryl and Sylas Thompson.”

Donors for Sylas by on Scribd

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Most Read