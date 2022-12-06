The 2021 Downtown BIA Big Truck Parade. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

BIA executive director : Cancellation of Truck Parade due to weather was a “safety first” decision.

A Christmas tradition for the well over a decade, Campbell River will be ringing in the holidays with a very large hole in the local event calendar.

For the third consecutive year, the BIA Big Truck parade was cancelled Friday, Dec. 2. While the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic didn’t stop it the last two years , the 2022 edition was nixed by the snow storm that dropped 30 plus centimeters on Friday, de railing those plans.

READ MORE: Big Truck Parade cancelled due to snowy conditions

Still, the painful decision made by Downtown Campbell River/BIA Executive Director Jan Wade to outright cancel the event, which has been ongoing since 2009, was definitely one even Wade felt.

“It was my decision to cancel the parade,” said Wade. “I felt that if we went ahead, something was bound to happen. I talked to my people who were responsible for traffic control. I value the safety of everyone. It just about broke my heart, but I had to cancel it.”

The event, which features a convoy of 50 trucks star studded in Christmas fare and lights, goes along the Island highway, heading north from Willow Point to the final destination at Tyee Plaza. The evening would have been topped off by live music, Santa selfies, a tree lighting ceremony, as well as many local shops in Tyee Plaza for Starlight Shopping.

Sadly, Mother Nature had other ideas. Wade has heard it from the community who have expressed their disappointment.

“I went out to dinner on the weekend. A young lady who was serving me said she had been dressing up to go to every parade since she was a little girl,” Wade said. “Who it hurts most is the local shops, as it is one of the biggest shopping nights of the year for them. The snow completely took that out.”

As for the future, Wade says that they will completely concentrate their efforts to making the Truck Parade happen — weather permitting — next year.

“We’ll hope for 2023,” Wade said.

For more information, visit http://www.downtowncampbellriver.com

