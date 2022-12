‘Piority has always been safety’ Downtown BIA says

The 2022 Downtown BIA Big Truck Parade has been cancelled. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Dec. 2 Big Truck Parade has been cancelled.

Organizers announced the cancellation on social media saying, “The (Downtown) BIA’s (Business Improvement Area) priority has always been safety, so we have gone ahead and cancelled the big truck parade. Wishing everyone a very happy Friday.”

The popular event was slated to go tonight around 5 p.m. but snowy conditions have resulted in the cancellation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River