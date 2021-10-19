100 Women who care Campbell River have raised over $48,000 so far

100 Women Who Care Campbell River is a network of supportive, engaged, caring women who are having an immediate, direct, and positive impact on our community. Since launching in June 2018, they’ve donated over $32,000 back into our community. Wild Shay Photography

It’s happening again – 100 Women Who Care Campbell River is a group of 100+ women who raise $10,000 in 100 minutes to make an immediate local impact for nonprofit organizations and charities in Campbell River.

The next member event is taking place in person on Nov. 9 at the Campbell River Golf & Country Club after two years of virtual events.

Here’s how it works: Women who live, work or enjoy Campbell River and want to make a difference can become a member. To become a member, visit their website at 100womencampbellriver.ca and sign a member commitment form and donate $100.

Members attend a 100-minute cocktail reveal party where they vote by secret ballot to determine from the qualified nominees, the nonprofit or charity that receives the highest number of votes, who is then revealed. The successful organization receives members’ collective donation of $5,000. As the membership continues to grow, they are welcoming new members to join this powerful group where your donation when combined with the other member donations will have a significant and immediate impact and 100 per cent of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit or charity.

Any member can nominate a nonprofit or charity to be considered to receive our collective donation. Nominated organizations must serve the Campbell River area. It’s that simple and efficient. Members have the opportunity to learn more about the nominated nonprofits and charities ahead of the vote; through videos nominees create to talk about their organization and project. Individual nominee profiles are featured on the website and linked to their social media sites. At the event, nominees host information tables.

100 Women Who Care Campbell River reached their goal of 100 founding members in less than 48 hours and continue to invite new members to join. To date, members have raised over $48,000 and donated those collective funds to support: Campbell River Hospice Society, CR Women’s Resource Centre, John Howard Society of North Island and Campbell River, North Island Transition Society, Greenways Land Trust, Campbell River Family Services Society and Cameryn’s Cause.

Take part in giving back to our community and become a Member today at www.100womencampbellriver.ca

