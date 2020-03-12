100 Women Who Care Campbell River is a network of supportive, engaged, caring women who are having an immediate, direct, and positive impact on our community. Since launching in June 2018, they’ve donated over $32,000 back into our community. Photo contributed

100 Women who care CampbellRiver uses strength in numbers to support local causes

100 Women Who Care Campbell River is a network of supportive, engaged, caring women who are having an immediate, direct, and positive impact on the community.

Since launching in June 2018, they’ve donated over $32,000 back into the community.

Their goal is to support the many non-profit and charitable organizations in Campbell River that work every day to make the community a better place to live.

One hundred per cent of members’ donations go the selected charities.

There are no administration fees and any costs are covered through the generosity of sponsors.

They want others to get involved and to learn more about the many worthwhile initiatives and organizations in the community.

The growing popularity of this grassroots group has pushed membership beyond the 100 women and now have over 200 members.

Membership is growing as more women become aware of this simple yet impactful way to give. They’re empowering, efficient and effective by asking members to donate $100 for each event they attend – two events are planned for 2020 including May 21 at the Tidemark Theatre and Nov. 12 at the Museum of Campbell River.

Women of all ages and stages of their career and life gather for an uplifting night of philanthropy and socializing at member events.

Over the 100 minutes, members hear from local not for profits and the projects they are seeking support for then members vote for the organizations to receive their collective donations – it’s that simple.

If each and every one of the 200 members donated $200 in 2020, they could put back $40,000 into the community.

New members are encouraged to become a part of this rewarding group.

For more information visit www.100womencampbellriver.ca

To connect via email or if you have any questions, send to info@100womencampbellriver.ca

100 Women who care CampbellRiver uses strength in numbers to support local causes

