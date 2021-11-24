The two nonprofits that members of the 100 Women Who Care voted to receive a donation of $5,350 each were the Campbell River North Island Transition Society and Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island – Qwalayu House. Photo contributed

The two nonprofits that members of the 100 Women Who Care voted to receive a donation of $5,350 each were the Campbell River North Island Transition Society and Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island – Qwalayu House. Photo contributed

100 Women Campbell River members surpass their giving goal

It only took 100 minutes at the 100 Women Who Care member event to come up with the two nonprofits that members wanted to give a donation of $5,350 each.

In doing so, the members surpassed their goal to raise $10,000 to donate. The members settled on the Campbell River North Island Transition Society and Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island – Qwalayu House as this year’s recipients.

Any member can nominate a nonprofit or charity to be considered to receive their collective donation. Nominated organizations must serve the Campbell River area.

“As our membership continues to grow, we are welcoming new members to join this powerful group where your donation when combined with the other Member donations will have a significant and immediate impact and 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit or charity,” said Amanda Raleigh, co-founder 100 Women Who Care Campbell River.

Nonprofit nominees at the event hosted information tables so members could learn more about the organization and projects. Many nominees shared how their organization had to pivot during the pandemic to meet emerging and urgent needs in our community and what they see as challenges and opportunities moving forward.

“The nominees represented the shifts that are taking place in Campbell River across sectors and reflect how capacity issues, recruitment of staff and volunteers, decreased hours of operation and in some cases moving to virtual only delivery of services and donor cultivation has had significant impacts on their organizations. The opportunity to gather together was an important connection we heard throughout the event,” said Colleen Evans, co-founder 100 Women Who Care Campbell River.

To date, members have raised over $59,000 and donated those collective funds to support Campbell River Hospice Society, CR Women’s Resource Centre, John Howard Society of North Island and Campbell River, North Island Transition Society, Greenways Land Trust, Campbell River Family Services Society and Cameryn’s Cause and Vancouver Island Children’s Health Foundation – Qwalayu House.

Campbell River

