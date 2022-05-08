PHOTOS: Spring Home and Wellness Show returns to Campbell River

Glenda Gall has been the show manager of the Campbell River Spring Home and Wellness Show for nine years. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Rick Ballantyne of Dominion Flag and Pole. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Diana Bell and Jean Droesse represent Campbell River Citizens on Patrol. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Marines Van Prattenburg was exhibiting for Honey Pot. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror Angela Termarsch of Empurpled Wares, and Pam Haugan of Inspired Creations show off their impressive art. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror

Glenda Gall jokes that she was praying for a rain shower on Saturday, May 7.

The nine-time show manager of the Campbell River Spring Home and Wellness Show didn’t love that there was a much smaller crowd at this year’s exhibit, the first since 2019, so figured some soggy weather might drive attendance up.

“But we’ve got to start somewhere,” she said optimistically.

“I’d say, it’s getting back to normal but it’s still a little bit slower.

“We’ve had a lot of exhibitors that have had staff shortages, and we have people that don’t have any supplies. We’ve had cancellations due to COVID.

“It’s still a rough go, but at least we’re up and running, which is good.”

Gall estimated there were about 75 vendors at the event, which runs from Friday to Sunday, May 6-8.

Attendance was at about half of what it normally was in pre-pandemic years.

She pushed for Campbell Riverites to show up on Sunday to give the show a great final day.

“Just come on down, support these vendors,” Gall said. “Get back out. It’s Mother’s Day weekend, so come on out and bring mom.”



