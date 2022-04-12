City launches a new season of modern entrepreneur programming

Events on April 20 and 21 will focus on strategies for addressing staffing challenges

The City of Campbell River sits on the shore of Discovery Passage and is back by the mountains of central Vancouver Island and Strathcona Park.

The City of Campbell River Economic Development’s Modern Entrepreneur Series is returning with a new line-up of events for the local business community in 2022, starting with a speaker event and workshop April 20.

These two events are aimed at helping employers develop strategies for recruiting and retaining employees in today’s competitive market.

Purchase a standalone ticket option to attend only the speaker event (offered in a hybrid format) or a joint ticket to attend both the speaker event and the follow-up workshop.

Why Offering ‘a Job’ Just Isn’t Enough Anymore (hybrid speaker event) — April 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Find out how you can refresh your recruitment and retention strategies, and gain a more comprehensive understanding of the types of perks, benefits and workplace cultures that employees are seeking. This event features keynote speaker Crystal Henrickson from Talent Collective, Kelsi Baine from Upper Island Counselling, Christine Lilyholm from Stonehouse Teas and Chris Callanan from North Island Employment Foundations Society. Light snacks will be provided, and the concession will be open for purchasing drinks.

Location: Tidemark Theatre at 1220 Shoppers Row or streamed online

Tickets: $15 for the on-site event at the Tidemark Theatre or $5 for the online event

Creating a Job Success Profile and Recruitment Strategy (workshop) — April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Hendrickson, a leadership and career coach at Talent Collective, will show you how simple changes can transform your hiring process at this hands-on workshop. Building on the previous night’s event, you’ll learn how to create job descriptions, job advertisements and a recruitment strategy that will help you stand out from the competition. Light refreshments will be provided by Stonehouse Teas.

Location: Museum at Campbell River, 470 Island Hwy at 5th Ave

Tickets: $50, including admission to Why Offering ‘a Job’ Just Isn’t Enough Anymore at the Tidemark Theatre on April 20.

“Attracting talent, building the right team and creating a workplace culture where employees will thrive all contribute to a business’s success,” says Rose Klukas, the city’s manager of economic development. “We’ve heard from local employers that they’re struggling with recruiting and retaining employees right now, which is why we’ve decided to make this topic the focus of our first two Modern Entrepreneur events of 2022. Our guest speakers will share their expertise and experience to help employers strategize ways to navigate staffing challenges. Attendees can look forward to insightful discussions and practical tips that they can take away and put into practice in their own workplaces.”

Visit the TECHatchery events page at techatchery.ca/events for more information and to purchase tickets.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River