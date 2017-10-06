Campbell River/Cape Mudge First Nations honour youth athletes

Seven youth athletes from Campbell River and Cape Mudge were honoured for their achievements at the North American Indigenous Games held in Toronto in July. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai First Nations honoured a group of successful youth athletes this week.

At a joint-Campbell River/Cape Mudge community dinner held at the Thunderbird Hall Tuesday, seven young athletes were recognized for attaining success at the North American Indigenous Games held in Toronto in July.

Presiding over the event was We Wai Kum acting Chief Curtis Wilson who congratulated the athletes and their parents and expressed appreciation to the members of the communities that came out to the dinner to help recognize the youth.

“It is a nice feeling for the kids to see the parents our there,” Wilson said.

Part of the proceedings was an open mic period where attendees could express their feelings and support for the youth.

“I want to congratulate all these beautiful people,” Laverne Henderson said.

She told the youth to “be proud of where you come from. We love you very much.”

Wei Wai Kum Youth honoured during the evening were:

Tanisha Matilpi – 2017 North American Indigenous Games – Soccer – Gold Medal – currently playing Rep soccer.

Mark Anthony Roberts – 2017 North American Indigenous Games – Shooting – 2 Gold Medals.

Jesse Shade – 2017 North American Indigenous Games – Swimming – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze.

Emoni Bush – 2017 North American Indigenous Games – Volleyball – Silver medal – currently with school/CR Crush teams – 14 year old playing Sr. Girls Volleyball at Carihi – invited to Team BC camps for U16.

Jalen Price – 2017 North American Hockey Championships – Bronze Medal – Currently with the Campbell River Storm – will be with Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) in 2018.

We Wai Kai Youth honoured were:

Brady Assu – 2017 North American Indigenous Games – Soccer – Gold Medal – currently with VIPL Riptide U18.

Josh Rolland – 2017 North American Indigenous Games – Soccer – Gold Medal.