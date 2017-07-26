Campbell River athletes medal at North American Indigenous Games

Mark Anthony Roberts won two gold medals in rifle shooting at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games in Toronto last week.

Campbell River athletes returned home from the North Amerian Indigenous Games sporting medals last week.

Competing for Team BC in four sports were Mark Roberts, Jesse Shade, Tanisha Matalpi, Emoni Bush and Kyla Johnson

The North American Indigenous Games are a multi-sport, multi-disciplinary event involving Indigenous youth from Canada and the United States. The Games offer 14 sport competitions in addition to a vibrant cultural program, showcasing local and North American indigenous cultural groups and entertainers.

The NAIG, was first held in 1990 in Edmonton, Alberta, and has been staged on seven other occasions since then, in various locations throughout Canada and the United States. Athletes competing in the NAIG must be born of North American Indigenous ancestry.

Campbell River athletes coming back with medals are:

Mark Roberts

19U Male Rifle Shooting – 19U Male 3P – Gold

19U Male Rifle Shooting – 19U Male Overall – Gold

Jesse Shade

19U Male Swimming – 19U Male 200m Backstroke – Gold

19U Male Swimming – 19U Male 200m Freestyle – Bronze

19U Male Swimming – 19U Male 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Bronze

19U Male Swimming – 19U Male 4x50m Freestyle Relay – Silver

19U Male Swimming – 19U Male 4x50m Medley Relay – Bronze

Tanisha Matalpi

19u Female Soccer (Team BC) – Gold

Emoni Bush & Kyla Johnson

U16 Female Volleyball (Team BC) – Silver