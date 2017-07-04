Campbell River hydro project completes underground rock removals

The power tunnel breakthrough and how it perfectly matched up to the power tunnel shaft (light shining down). BC Hydro photo

BC Hydro’s John Hart Dam replacement project hit a significant milestone last week.

Evacuation of the 1.575 km power tunnel is complete – a critical milestone for the project, the utility’s latest construction report says. The final underground blast was held on June 26, completing all underground rock removals.

Next up for Hydro is the third annual community site event on Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is a unique annual opportunity to see the construction site and watch the project evolve.

In order to get there, you have to use the free passenger bus survice which will pick up on Shoppers Row, directly in front of Spirit Square. The bus will run ever 10 minutes beginning at 9:30 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m.

A continuous loop will run from Shoppers Row to the two construction site locations, to the Interpretive Centre area and then back downtown. The project site stops will include a look inside the existing John Hart powerhouse, the John Hart tunnel water outlet area and the work are around the John Hart dam. For safety reasons, the tour is unable to go underground to see the tunnels or powerhouse cavern. However, the Campbell River Mirror is participating in a tour of the underground to see the completed power tunnel escavation. Watch for pictures and a story on www.campbellrivermirror.com or in the print edition of the paper on Friday.