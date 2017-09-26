School district reminds parents to talk to their kids about ‘Stranger Danger’

RCMP say they are investigating a possible abduction attempt of a child on their way to school last week, so the school district is reminding parents to talk to their kids about ‘Stranger Danger.’

Police still looking for witnesses after a possible abduction attempt Sept. 22

The Campbell River School District (SD72) is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about “Stranger Danger” after reports that the RCMP are investigating a possible abduction attempt last week.

RCMP say a young boy was approached by a male in his mid-20s wearing a flat-brimmed ball cap, a dark hoodie and sweat pants in Willow Point while walking to school and told “Come with me.” The boy fled the area and police say the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, SD72 sent a letter out to district parents in an email saying, in part, “Ensuring our students’ safety is our top priority and, in light of this incident, we are once again reminding students of safety precautions and ‘Stranger Danger,’” and encouraging parents to do the same.

Important points to remember during the conversation, the district letter says, are as follows: