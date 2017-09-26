School district reminds parents to talk to their kids about ‘Stranger Danger’

The Campbell River School District (SD72) is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about “Stranger Danger” after reports that the RCMP are investigating a possible abduction attempt last week.
RCMP say a young boy was approached by a male in his mid-20s wearing a flat-brimmed ball cap, a dark hoodie and sweat pants in Willow Point while walking to school and told “Come with me.” The boy fled the area and police say the investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday, SD72 sent a letter out to district parents in an email saying, in part, “Ensuring our students’ safety is our top priority and, in light of this incident, we are once again reminding students of safety precautions and ‘Stranger Danger,’” and encouraging parents to do the same.
Important points to remember during the conversation, the district letter says, are as follows:
- Use buddy system when walking to and from school. Do not walk alone.
- Stay in open areas and sidewalks.
- If a stranger approaches you, you do not have to speak to him or her.
- Never approach a stranger in a vehicle. Keep walking.
- Do not accept any items from a stranger and never walk off with a stranger no matter what they say.
- If someone is following you, try to remember the license plate of his or her vehicle and immediately tell a trusted adult.
- If you are on your way to school, as soon as you get to school, tell your teacher or principal.
- If a stranger grabs you, do everything you can to stop them. Drop to the ground, scream, or kick.
- Lastly, for parents, if an incident happens, call the police immediately and notify the school.