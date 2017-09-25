Youth flees suspicous encounter with adult male in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Friday morning (Sept. 22) near Martin Drive in Willow Point around 8:15 a.m.

A young boy was walking to school using the paths in the area and was approached by a male described as approximately 173 cm (5’-8”), in his mid 20’s wearing a flat brimmed ball cap, a dark hoodie sweatshirt and sweat pants.

The male told the youth, “Come with me” but the youth fled the area, Campbell River RCMP said in a press release. There was a dark-coloured van or SUV in the area that has been described as being larger than a mini van with windows at the back. No make, model or licence plate were obtained. The investigation is ongoing at time.

Police are requesting any witnesses to this event or any other suspicious incidents to contact the Campbell River RCMP (250)286-6221 or Campbell River Crime Stoppers

Police are also reminding all parents to take this opportunity to review safety procedures with their children in regards to dealing with strangers and what to do when approached by strangers.