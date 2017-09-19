Campbell River School District opens doors of Robron Centre at no charge

Adults can now upgrade, complete high school or take college prerequisites for free

Adult education is now free at Robron Centre following an announcement by Premier John Horgan this summer where he said the government would eliminate tuition fees on adult basic education. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Do you want to go back to school for upgrading?

Well, now might be the time, as the Campbell River School District has opened the doors of Robron Centre to any adults who want to take high school courses – and they’re free.

This follows the announcement by B.C. Premier John Horgan back in August, following through on a campaign promise to eliminate tuition fees on adult basic education and English language learning programs province-wide.

The announcement reversed action taken by the B.C. Liberals in 2015, which allowed educational institutions to charge up to $1,600 per semester for full-time studies for adult learners. In turn, enrolment dropped by almost 35 per cent between the 2013-14 and 2016-17 school years.

“Our province can’t afford to lose students who are keen to learn or advance their skills training in the post-secondary sector because of financial barriers,” said Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark at the August announcement. “I’m proud we’re taking this action to expand opportunities for ABE and ELL students to thrive in the workforce and achieve academic success.”

And so, as of Sept. 1, the provincial government eliminated tuition fees for adult basic education, meaning that School District 72 can now offer free courses to any adult wanting to finish Grade 12, upgrade, take college prerequisites, or prepare for college assessment tests.

There are no registration fees and no textbook costs.

Courses start any time and include one-on-one instruction. Continuing Education is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To make an appointment to talk with a counsellor at Robron Centre, call 250-923-4918, extension 2.

