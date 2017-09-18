442 Squadron medevacs cruise ship crew member

442 Squadron conducted a medevac of a crew member from an Alaska-bound cruise ship Sunday afternoon. Photo by 442 Squadron

On Sunday afternoon (Sept. 17), 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria on a mission to medevac an injured crew member from a cruise ship for transport to hospital for immediate care.

The patient is a crew member of a cruise ship sailing for Alaska, located 55 nautical miles west of the Brooks Peninsula at the time of the medevac. A Cormorant helicopter and a CC-115 Buffalo were tasked to respond.

Two SAR Techs were lowered to the deck of the cruise ship where care of the patient was transferred from the ship’s doctor to the SAR Techs.

The patient was hoisted to the Cormorant and transported to Comox,and subsequently transferred to St. Joseph’s hospital by the BC Ambulance Service.

No further information on the patient’s condition or current location are available, and as per DND policies, the name of the cruise ship is not being released.