Campbell River RCMP concerned about potential second incident of an adult male approaching a child

The Campbell River RCMP are advising the public of a suspicious incident involving an adult male approaching a young child in the in the 800 block of Merecroft Rd.

On Sept. 13, at around 4 p.m., an unknown adult male approached a young child who was playing in his yard. The mother of the child intervened and removed the child from the yard. The adult male departed the area on foot towards Dogwood Street. The investigation determined that the male did attempt to verbally speak with the young child but did not physically come into contact with him.

The male is described as Caucasian in his 50’s, over six-feet-tall, 160-170 pounds, grey (salt and pepper) shorter hair, clean shaven and nicely dressed.

On Sept. 26, the child’s mother observed the same adult male walking in the area of Merecroft Road and Birch Avenue and requested police assistance with identifying the male. Police attended but were unable to locate the male.

Investigators are actively attempting to identify this male and speak with him about the incident earlier in the month. Based on the physical description of this male, police do not believe that this incident is related to the incident of a child being approached by an unknown male that occurred on Sept. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cornwell, Serious Crime Unit, Campbell River RCMP 250-286-6221. Information can also be passed through Campbell River Crime Stoppers.