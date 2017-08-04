VIDEO: Campbell River Special Olympian Matt Basso is in it for the fun

Matt Basso and his bocce team came home with gold medals from the Special Olympics B.C. Summers Games in Kamloops early in July.

Basso first got involved in Special Olympics in 2010 after hearing how much fun it was.

“I’ve heard great things about it,” he said.

He has been participating since then and said he likes it because he gets to make new friends, travel to other communities, go to competitions and win medals.

“It is fun,” he said.

The team has one more practice this week before heading to Salt Spring Island for another tournament.

As well as bocce, Basso participates in swimming, five pin bowling and curling. He used to play on the basketball team. In fact in 2013 the team came back from the summer games in Langley with a bronze medal, but now he plays as part of his dry land training.

Basso will by cadying in the Howie Meeker Golf Classic on Aug. 19. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Campbell River Special Olympic Athletes.

This is the first in a series of profiles about Special Olympic athletes and their supporters in Campbell River leading up to the 29th Annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic at Storey Creek Golf Club.

Howie Meeker has been volunteering his time and supporting Special Olympics in Campbell river and across the country for more than 40 years. He was named to the Special Olympics B.C. Hall of Fame last year.

