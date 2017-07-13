Special Olympians reach success at provincial games

Campbell River’s Special Olympics athletes travelled to Kamloops last weekend to compete in the Special Olympics B.C. Provincial Games.

Nearly 1,200 individuals with intellectual disabilities gave their all in 11 sports and inspired everyone watching at the 2017 Special Olympics BC Summer Games, held in Kamloops July 6 to 8. These were SOBC’s largest Provincial Games to date and a thrilling display of the true power and joy of sport.

Competing with fellow Vancouver Island and Powell River athletes in the Region 6 team – the largest at the games, Campbell River athletes faced soaring heat and record temperatures in the outdoor venues. The final medal count for Campbell River was 18 gold, 33 silver and 18 bronze.

Top performers in Kamloops will qualify for spots on Team BC for the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and the 2018 National Bowling Championships in Prince Edward Island. Out east, the participants will compete to advance to the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.