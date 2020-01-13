Are people dumping trash in the woods to avoid landfill fees?

An illegal dump site photographed on Jan. 5 along Hwy. 28 at the top of General Hill, just outside of Campbell River. Jim Munro photo



Will eliminating landfill fees solve backroad dumping?

Illegal dumping persists in the Campbell River area.

Some of the region’s usual suspects as sites for illegally dumped waste are seeing continued use.

A Campbell River Mirror reader tip earlier this week identified an alarming amount of waste just off of Duncan Bay Road near the Elk Falls Provincial Park Boundary.

It’s been suggested that the reason so much garbage is dumped along backroads is because people don’t want to pay tipping fees at the Campbell River dump.

Do you think that’s the case?

