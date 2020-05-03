The Beatles had a profound influence on the music of the 1960s and beyond. The band’s last studio album, Let It Be, was released May 8, 1970. (Stock photo)

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

It was an end of an era when The Beatles released their final studio album, Let It Be, 50 years ago, on May 8, 1970.

During the 1960s, the band’s songs has become a defining feature of the music of the decade, and the albums are still popular today.

And after the breakup of the band, each of the members went on to enjoy individual commercial success.

In honour of the best-selling musical act of all time, here are a few questions about The Beatles.

Good luck.


