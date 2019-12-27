A midnight photo on Christmas Day shows thousands of dead fish by White Rock’s pier. (Contributed photo)

VIDEO: 'Millions' of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

A frenzy of fish captured people’s attention on White Rock’s waterfront Christmas Day – and much later into the evening.

The small swimmers – either Pacific herring or anchovy – have drawn dozens of seals and sea lions to Semiahmoo Bay in recent weeks, to dine on the shimmery creatures.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Seals and gulls swarm White Rock for fish-feeding frenzy

But while daytime photos and video submitted to Peace Arch News from Christmas Day show a flurry of activity as the fish circled and writhed through the waters, photos from around midnight depict a stark contrast; all of dead fish.

“Millions of fish on the White Rock beach at midnight at low tide last night,” writes Su Gu in a morning email to PAN Dec. 26.

“Never seen anything like this here.”

PAN has asked Fisheries and Oceans Canada for more information on the phenomenon.

‘Millions’ of tiny fish were in Semiahmoo Bay on Christmas Day. (Christy Fox photo)

