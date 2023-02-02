The Vancouver Island marmot is an endangered species. Pictured here, a marmot at Mount Washington. (Black Press file)

The Vancouver Island marmot is an endangered species. Pictured here, a marmot at Mount Washington. (Black Press file)

Violet predicts another six weeks of winter for Vancouver Island

Violet the Vancouver Island marmot is a certified groundhog with a decent track record

With a solid track record so far, Vancouver Island Violet saw her shadow this morning on Groundhog Day, giving the Island another six weeks of winter.

According to the Marmot Recovery Foundation, Violet – a certified groundhog – also got a quick health check after her wintery prognostication, and regrouped.

Marmots are paired to maximize genetic diversity within the very small population of the endangered species, the foundation noted. Adult marmots that emerge from hibernation together are more likely to breed than if they are introduced after they have already woken up.

The Island marmot is endemic to Canada and one of only a small handful of mammals to occur in the country and nowhere else. In 2004, less than 30 remained in the wild. The population has been recovering since the species nearly went extinct, but thanks to the foundation, their population has risen.

The Marmot Recovery Foundation works with the Toronto and Calgary zoos for their captive-breeding programs in addition to their facility on Mount Washington.

As for Violet’s accuracy, she has a 100 per cent accurate track record, however, she only assumed Groundhog Day duties in 2022, when she predicted six more weeks of winter.

“We were still skiing on Father’s Day 19 weeks later last year, arguably making Violet 300 per cent correct. Beat that, weather models!” wrote the foundation on its social media page.

RELATED: Groundhog Day: Fred is dead in Quebec, Willie and Sam at odds over spring’s arrival

RELATED: QUIZ: How much do you know about groundhogs and weather forecasting?

hr width=”75%”>


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Netflix to end free password sharing
Next story
QUIZ: How much do you know about groundhogs and weather forecasting?

Just Posted

BC Hydro and Museum at Campbell River staff within the Discovery Centre. BC Hydrp photo
BC Hydro’s Discovery Centre begins tenth year of operation

Marie (Doris Wagner) awaits her next scene in rehearsal for Shoreline Musical Theatre’s production of Cinderella. Photo contributed
Shoreline brings the magic of Cinderella to the Tidemark Theatre

Brenda Leigh has been fined $150 by Elections BC for breaking advertising rules during the municipal elections in September. (Mirror file photo)
Strathcona Regional District candidate fined for election ad violation

File Photo.
Integrated Major Crime Unit investigates homicide on Quadra Island

Pop-up banner image