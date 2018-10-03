VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Drivers stuck on a closed stretch of Highway 1 in Alberta had a musical experience they won’t soon forget.

The highway between Canmore and Banff, blanketed in heavy snow, was closed for more than eight hours on Tuesday afternoon after a reported crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Footage posted on social media shows traffic at a standstill. But as the truckers and travellers anxiously awaited the road to re-open, they got a very Canadian surprise.

World-renowned trumpet player Jens Lindemann was among the hundreds also caught in the gridlock, on his way to a concert in B.C.

Lindemann took out his instrument, and started playing the national anthem.

Take a look:

