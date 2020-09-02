David Blaine completes his ‘Ascension’ stunt over Arizona. (YouTube screenshot)

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

American illusionist David Blaine has done it again – wowing minds and causing a stir on the internet with his latest high-flying stunt.

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert Wednesday (Sept. 2) – being held up in the sky by 52 large and colourful helium balloons.

It appears he was using the concept in Disney-Pixar film Up as inspiration. In the movie, an entire home is lifted by hundreds of small balloons.

“Have you ever had a dream so vivid you knew it had to be real?” the YouTube video description of the stunt, dubbed ‘Ascension,’ reads.

Blaine floated about 24,000 feet into the air for about an hour.

“This was all for you,” Blaine could be seen telling his nine-year-old daughter over radio once he touched back down on land by parachute.

Watch the entire stunt here:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Berlin zoo’s twin panda cubs celebrate 1st birthday

Just Posted

Campbell River is ‘booming’ says City’s development manager

The amount of upcoming properties may redeem the city’s reputation of having one of the worst rental vacancy records in B.C.

Radio’s ‘official initiators of social distancing’ to host demo day in Campbell River

Campbell River Amateur Radio Society holding a field day Sept. 5 at the Tyee Spit

Air ambulance calls on Vancouver Island way down so far in 2020

Only 519 transports from Vancouver Island so far, compared to 1,107 total calls in 2019

Gold River breaks ground on bio-solids facility

The project is expected to be complete by Dec. 2020

Suspect at large after man attacked with hammer in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of a man being… Continue reading

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

Victoria man’s $100,000 scratch win means a gift for mom

The BCLC lottery prize will also enhance existing bike shop

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Most Read