Sill from the Fox & Bee Studio’s time-lapse of the northern lights over Comox Lake.

VIDEO: Cumberland studio captures stunning time-lapse of northern lights

Late-night natural sky show captured over Comox Lake

Kim Bannerman was getting ready retire for the evening on Sunday night.

Mother Nature had different plans.

“I was actually getting ready for bed, and a friend of mine made a comment on Facebook,” said Bannerman. “We (she and partner Shaun Pigott) both enjoy astronomy, and had filmed the northern lights in the past, but nothing quite so spectacular. So we saw it was a good night and we figured, ‘why go to bed? Let’s just head out to the lake and see what we can see.’”

Bannerman and Pigott, who co-own Fox & Bee Studio in Cumberland, set up their equipment at Cumberland Campsite on Comox Lake, aimed north, and started skywatching.

“We filmed from midnight until about 2:45, capturing different time-lapses. It was a very late night for us,” Bannerman quipped.

She said it was the best northern lights show she has ever seen.

“We’ve seen them once before, coming across the connector for the Coquihalla, coming from Kelowna to Vancouver one night, but that was really the only time I had seen them look quite as spectacular as this. It looked amazing… and no light pollution, so a really good view.”

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyNorthern lights

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No one is driving this taxi, what possibly could go wrong?
Next story
Introducing HARVEST: Monthly magazine showcases B.C.’s agriculture talent

Just Posted

Funny Farm Koi's Alli Cavender releases a Koi fish in the CR Hospice's Serenity Garden on April 25. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Serenity Garden at Campbell River Hospice has new school of fish

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Woman guilty of assault for coughing at grocery store worker during anti-COVID rant

Hilda Shilliday (right) leads a group of Stride event participants across the street in last year’s event. Photo courtesy Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers
Campbell Riverite Hilda Shilliday honoured in memorial Stride to Turn the Tide event

CR Lawyers and Partners (from left) Lyle Carstrom, Stewart Carstairs and Peter Higgs gave a donation of $2600 to the Executive Director of the Campbell River Community Foundation Michaela Arruda on April 18. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River
CR Lawyers donate $2600 to Community Foundation