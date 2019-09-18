VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

One B.C. cyclist is so tired of drivers not respecting his lane space he’s started posting videos online to shame them.

His YouTube channel is called Crow Molly Media and the videos are titled “Abbotsford dangerous driver of the day.”

“You motorists deserve all your costs and misery,” reads a drop-title in one video.

The law recommends vehicles leave a distance of atleast one metre when passing bicycles on a single lane road. On multi-lane roads, drivers are supposed to change lanes.

In the past 24 hours the channel has uploaded two videos with incidents occurring over the past couple weeks where this didn’t happen. And he’s angry.

In the first video, dated Sept. 7, a work-truck towing a trailer passes him and turns into his lane without signaling. He claims he was told to “calm down” by the driver when they exhanged words.

In the second video, dated Sept. 16, a vehicle passes him in his lane at a distance of under a metre on a multi-lane road.

(WARNING: video below contains extreme language)

The cyclist proceeds to yell obscenities at the driver and chase him to the next light to continue his profanity-laced lecture.

The man claims this happens a lot.

“Now though, I’m tired of it, it’s a clear and present danger.”

RELATED: Cycling accident has mayor pondering bicycle lanes

RELATED: Cyclist struck by vehicle on South Fraser Way

RELATED: Cyclist injured after being struck by pickup truck in Abbotsford

Previous story
Canadians base travel choices on food more than Americans do: survey
Next story
Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

Just Posted

Dippity doo-dah; Campbell River Rotary Duck Dip winners scooped up

Fundraiser for Head Injury Support Society’s Linda’s Place

Union says mediated negotiation with WFP has been ‘disappointing’

Striking forestry workers have been on picket lines since Canada Day

The conflicting ideas of economy and ecology examined in Ellingsen’s work

Artist talk for photographic exhibition The Last Stand is part of this weekend’s Art & Earth Festival

UPDATE: Alcohol and speed not ruled out as factors in fatal crash north of Campbell River

One of the victims in the accident was from Bend, Oregon

PHOTOS: Storm split weekend effort at the Brindy

After home stand, Campbell River to head on the road Saturday

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

All open fires allowed effective at noon on Sept. 18

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Most Read