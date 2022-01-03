Vancouver Island Regional Library releases list of top borrowed books for 2021

Included are titles by Indigenous authors, murder mysteries from world-famous authors

‘Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer topped the list for most borrowed e-audiobooks at the Vancouver Island Regional Library in 2021. (VIRL photo)

The Vancouver Island Regional Library has released its list of most checked-out books for 2021.

In another year under the shadow of the pandemic, the top books included titles by Indigenous authors, murder mysteries by world-famous authors, series that have found their way to television, and much more.

Top 10 most popular adult print titles:

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

All the Devils are Here by Louise Penny

A Song for the Dark Times by Ian Rankin

The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly

Daylight by David Baldacci

The Darkest Evening by Ann Cleves

Fair Warning by Michael Connelly

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owes

Win by Harlan Coben

Indians on Vacation by Thomas King

Top 10 most popular books of 2021:

Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder

The Secret, Book & Scone Society, Book 1 by Ellery Adams

The Long Flight Home by Alan Hlad

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owes

The Bestseller by Olivia Goldsmith

Five Total Strangers by Natalie D. Richards

This Side of Murder by Anna Lee Huber

In the Land of Second Chances: A Novel by George Shaffner

Blue Moon: Jack Reacher Series, Book 24 by Lee Child

A Minute to Midnight: Atlee Pine Series, Book 2 by David Baldacci

Top 10 most popular e-audiobooks of 2021:

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachers of Plants by Robin Hall Kimmerer

Cold Mourning: Stonechild and Rouleau Mystery Series Book 1 by Brenda Chapman

Outlander: Outlander Series, Book 1 by Diana Gabaldon

An Accidental Death: DC Smith Investigation Series, Book 1 by Peter Grainger

A Court of Thorns and Roses: A Court of Thorns and Roses Series, Book 1 by Sara J. Mass

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil De Grasse Tyson

Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know abotu the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell

The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself by Michael A. Singer

Virgin River: Virgin River Series, Book 1 by Robyn Carr

Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder

Top 10 most popular print picture books:

The Gruffalo’s Child by Julia Donaldson

The Hospital Dog by Julia Donaldson

A Bunch of Munsch by Robert Munsch

Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Bear Snores On by Karma Wilson

The Pigeon HAS to go to School! by Mo Willems

Two Little Trains by Margaret Brown

Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson

Parents’ Day Surprise by Anne Lamb

A Day on the Farm with the Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

For more information on resources available at VIRL and how to get a library card, visit virl.bc.ca.

