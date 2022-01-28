Social media posts, dated Jan. 24, 2022, by an Errington resident who had corralled two missing cattle after their first escape. (Facebook photo)

‘Til the cows come home: Errington’s cruising cows back after adventurous escape

Owners notified animals were kept safe a short distance away; fence now beefed up

A pair of wayward cattle roaming about Errington since Monday (Jan. 24) have come home.

According to Amber Edwards, the two 16-month-old beef cattle first escaped on Monday from Bowlby Road after a fallen tree damaged fencing along the 13-acre property.

After their first escape, the cows were recovered and brought home. They escaped a second time on Tuesday afternoon before the damaged fence was discovered and it has since been repaired. After their first escape, area residents contacted Edwards through social media to provide updates on their whereabouts as they ‘moo-ved’ about the neighbourhood. She was contacted on Wednesday afternoon and told both cows were safe on a property near Shearme and Palmer Road.

They had been held in a backyard and couldn’t be seen from the road while Edwards and her husband were out looking earlier that day.

READ MORE: Moo-vin’ around: Errington cattle on the lam after escaping twice

“I was so frustrated and quite stressed looking for them… I was concerned that I wasn’t going to get them back because we have a lot of back bush. And if they went in there, it would’ve been almost impossible to get them back,” said Edwards.

The rolling fog also did not help.

“They could’ve been three feet in and we still wouldn’t have seen them,” she said.

Edwards was able to collect her cows, both in good condition, and walked them home without incident.

“They’re pretty friendly cows. I’m happy they didn’t take off far.”

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CommunityParksville

Previous story
Harrison-area photographer captures rare ‘hair ice’

Just Posted

A preliminary rendering of a monument to Campbell River Community Foundation donors (right), proposed to be sited in a location in Robert Ostler Park (left). Source: City of Campbell River, Jan. 24, 2022, city council agenda package.
Campbell River Community Foundation proposing monument to honour donors

Spirit of the West Adventures staff spend 12 weeks cleaning up 357 km of local North Discovery Island coastlines. Spirit of the West Adventures photos
Quadra kayak company cleans coastline

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Kiedis Wynd. If you have seen Kiedis Wynd or have any idea where he may be, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Police and his family are very concerned for his well being. Photo contributed
UPDATE: Missing teen found

Construction is starting on the underground drop network for the Connected Coast project on Cortes Island. Photo supplied by SRD
Construction beginning on Cortes Island underground-drop network for Connected Coast project