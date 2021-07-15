In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, the Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Charles Krupa

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, the Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Charles Krupa

Supreme Court clears path for defamation suit against CBC for show on Subway chicken content

Decision clears the way for the suit to proceed in Ontario court

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear a bid by the CBC to halt a defamation lawsuit from Subway over a report on the fast-food chain’s chicken sandwiches.

The decision clears the way for the suit to proceed in Ontario court.

In January, the Ontario Court of Appeal set aside a judge’s decision to dismiss Subway’s suit without a hearing on its merits, saying the untested claim was far from frivolous and deserved a thorough airing.

The CBC television show “Marketplace” said in 2017 that about half the DNA in Subway chicken was in fact chicken and the other half soy, based on testing done at Ontario’s Trent University.

A Subway expert on DNA methods and food testing said the tests were seriously flawed and their results inaccurate, maintaining the company’s own tests found no more than one per cent soy.

In a related decision, the Supreme Court also declined to hear Subway’s challenge of a parallel appeal court ruling that prevented the chain’s negligence claim against Trent from proceeding.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Supreme CourtSubway

Previous story
PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

Just Posted

Halfpipe, the two-year-old humpback whale found dead on July 8. Photo courtesy Kaitlin Paquette.
Whale experts: death of young humpback shows impact of ship collisions on species

The Campbell River Fire Department responded to a front-end loader on fire at a shake mill on Willis Road. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
Quick response keeps front-end loader fire from spreading

Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) volunteers prepare a stretcher with training dummy for transport. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River Search and Rescue returns to in-person training with stretcher workshop

Barbara Polehoykie rode the length of Vancouver Island to fight cancer in 2020. Photo supplied by Barbara Polehoykie
Campbell River cyclist pedalling 1,400 km to fight kids cancer