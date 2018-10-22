Super-pup! (BlueHeronFarmTX/Twitter)

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

A farm in southern Texas has come up with an adorable way to count down the days to Halloween.

Staff at Blue Heron Farm in Fields House, Texas, are dressing up their five puppies in costumes that range from a roll of sushi, to a carrot, to Superman.

The farm, located about 45 miles northwest of Houston, is a small-scale humane goat dairy farm.

Owned and operated by Christian and Lisa Seger, the 10.5-acre farm is raising the pups to be adopted out to 4 Paws Farm, a Texas animal shelter.

Their dog, Harriet, gave birth to the litter on Sept. 29.

But for now, the Segers are just having some fun with the little ones, costuming them as everything from ferocious lions, to turtles, to ladybugs.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Just Posted

New warning siren sound on the Campbell River tested

This week BC Hydro’s new public warning system for the John Hart… Continue reading

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

Eddy reflects on her first Campbell River school trustee campaign

‘I knew that SOGI would be an issue, but I didn’t realize that it would be the only issue’

2018 municipal election: Few surprises on Vancouver Island

16 incumbent mayors will continue in their positions for four more years

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

CFL playoff picture still muddled heading into weekend action

League revealed last week no fewer than 64 potential playoff permutations

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Most Read