Riverdale star KJ Apa spotted in Vancouver Island grocery store

While he wasn’t sporting the iconic red jalopy, the actor who plays Archie Andrews on the popular television show Riverdale was spotted in Sooke Wednesday.

Actor KJ Apa gained some fame as the popular red-headed teenage heartthrob in the Warner Bros. production. But it wasn’t until he left Western Foods before his cashier realized who he was.

Staff checked security footage the next morning and confirmed.

With Riverdale filmed on the mainland, Apa and other cast members have been known to make the occasional appearance on the Island. Back in 2017, Sookeapalooza attendees welcomed Apa and Charles Melton, who plays Reggie on the show, to the 17 Mile Pub to enjoy a show.

Apa also made headlines in 2017 when he was injured in a crash after he apparently fell asleep while driving home from a late-night shoot in Vancouver.

