REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Kamloops: Fire crews save eagles, eaglets stuck up in nest

With a wildfire approaching, fire crews worked tirelessly this weekend to save a family of eagles stuck in a tree. Watch more >

B.C.: France fans cheer loud and proud in World Cup win

France is the newest Fifa World Cup champion, beating Croatia 4-2. Watch more >

Oak Bay: Unique canvas painted by a local artist garners attention

Haren Vakil recently completed a large painting on the garage door of a pair of Oak Bay residents, being admired for its colour and awe. Watch more >

Kelowna: Masterchef looks to serve up dishes in the Okanagan

At just 19, Beccy Stables is this year’s winner of Masterchef Canada, the youngest contestant to ever snag the culinary title. See more >

Langley: Miss BC more than just tiaras and sashes

Behind the curtain, B.C.’s largest pageant is made up of young girls, teens and woman who strive to give back to their communities and pursue their passions. Check out Black Press Media’s exclusive inside look. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Just Posted

Hiker rescued by helicopter after receiving burns in ‘cooking incident’

Campbell River Search and Rescue has been busy of late…

Help out at Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering next month

The weekend will feature the Highland Heavy Games, piping, dancing and more!

North Island College issues brief statement on bomb threat

Threat forced college to close all campuses for one day

Living with obsessive compulsive disorder

The Big Read: Vancouver Island mom calls for more mental health services as son battles OCD

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia

First ever final for the Croatians, while it’s France’s third, going into match as betting favourite

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week