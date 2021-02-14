Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14, is a celebration of love and romance. How much do you know about St. Valentine, the person for whom the day is named? (Pixabay.com)

Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14, is a celebration of love and romance. How much do you know about St. Valentine, the person for whom the day is named? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Today, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate love and romance.

To honour the spirit of the day, here are 14 questions about love. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.

(By the way, if you haven’t picked up a Valentine’s Day gift, now would be a good time to do some shopping.)


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Roses, chocolate and wine are all associated with Valentine’s Day. How much do you know about the traditions associated with the day? (Pixabay.com)

Roses, chocolate and wine are all associated with Valentine’s Day. How much do you know about the traditions associated with the day? (Pixabay.com)

Previous story
‘Already starting to act like wild cheetahs’: Canadian-born pair to be released in Zimbabwe wilderness

Just Posted

The River City Cycling Club asked Campbell River municipal by-election candidates their thoughts on where active transportation plays into Campbell River’s future development. Black Press File Photo
Candidates Asked: What’s the future of active transportation in Campbell River?

The River City Cycling Club hit up the municipal by-election candidates for their thoughts

A staff report shows the options the SRD board considered in dealing with the Cortes Island Director’s alleged insider influence. Photo courtesy Youtube.
SRD Board provides Cortes Director with ‘Statement of Expectations’ after insider influence allegations

Allegations of insider influence come from December 2020 emails

Pet Dental Health month is recognized every February. Photo courtesy BC SPCA
Pets need their teeth brushed too

February is pet dental health month, and the BC SPCA has shared… Continue reading

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

The speaker series starts with a talk by Sonia Voicescu on the butterflies of Vancouver Island. Photo supplied by Museum at Campbell River
Environmental speakers series leads up to Earth Day

Greenways Land Trust and Museum at Campbell River extending Art+Earth Festival this year

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love. How much do you know about love and romance? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

Flautist Paolo Bortolussi and clarinetist Krystal Morrison are among the performers in the Vancouver Island Symphony’s upcoming Beethoven and Brahms concert. (Photos courtesy David Lopez/Jeremy Ferland)
Symphony trios to play Beethoven and Brahms in concert live-streamed from Campbell River

Performances part of ‘Symphony from your Sofa’ series

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Nearly 500 customers have been without power near Jordan River since 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 due to a fallen tree that also resulted in Highway 14 being closed down in both directions on Feb. 13. (BC Hydro/Outage Map)
UPDATED: Highway 14 reopen in both directions at Jordan River after fallen tree leads to closure

Nearly 500 still without power, BC Hydro crews on site

Most Read