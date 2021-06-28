Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Put your knowledge of the hockey playoff series to the test

Hockey is an integral part of Canadian culture and the Stanley Cup playoffs tend to grab the attention of the nation.

During this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, take some time to put your knowledge of hockey to the test.

How much do you know about the history of the biggest game series in Canada’s favourite winter sport?

Good luck.

READ ALSO: Montreal Canadiens beat Vegas 3-2 in OT to reach first Stanley Cup final since 1993

READ ALSO: Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

READ ALSO: 10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Just Posted

Campbell River has moved to Stage 2 watering restrictions, but watering by hand or hose with an automatic shut-off valve is still permitted. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City moves to Stage 2 watering restrictions

Students are encouraged to stay home due to extremely high temperatures. Photo by Binny Paul – Campbell River Mirror
Students encouraged to stay home in Campbell River due to heat

(John McKinley file photo)
Vancouver Island smacked hard with record-breaking heat hammer

The SRD has written letters to ISED in opposition to any Telus cell towers on Quadra and Cortes Islands. File photo, Black Press
‘David and Goliath fight’ between SRD and Telus continues