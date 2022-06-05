In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding’s skating career came to an end after an attack on another skater. Which skater was attacked. (File photo)

In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding’s skating career came to an end after an attack on another skater. Which skater was attacked. (File photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

The recent court case involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is not the first scandal

For the past several weeks, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has been a prominent entertainment news story.

This trial, involving two American actors, is not the first time celebrities have been involved in scandals, and it probably won’t be the last time either.

There have been some other notable scandal stories in past years involving prominent figures of the day.

How much do you know about the world of celebrity scandals and trials? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Since 1974, Nelson has been arrested numerous times for the same charge. What has led to these arrests? (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Since 1974, Nelson has been arrested numerous times for the same charge. What has led to these arrests? (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

In 2019, hockey coach and broadcaster Don Cherry was fired by Sportsnet. What controversy led to this firing? (Photo submitted)

In 2019, hockey coach and broadcaster Don Cherry was fired by Sportsnet. What controversy led to this firing? (Photo submitted)

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. Years earlier, in 2004, Spears created controversy as a result of her marriage in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. Years earlier, in 2004, Spears created controversy as a result of her marriage in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 5 to 11

Just Posted

The arrest was made at the Erickson Road stop in southern Campbell River. Photo courtesy Doug Gallant
Campbell River Bus Driver helps catch suspect after daytime bank robbery

Michelle Crosby Director of Clinical Services Delivery for the Campbell River (left) accepts a hand-carved paddle from Cory Cliffe of the 7 Generations Stewards Society. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River hospital workers thanked for hard work during pandemic

Dallas Smith lead a conference arguing for fish farming licences to be reissued at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River on March 21, 2022. Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences announces new Indigenous governance model

Students learned some mountain biking fundamentals at Phoenix Middle School as part of Go By Bike Week on Wednesday, June 1. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Comprehensive cycling showcase offered at Campbell River school