A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Life-size, hand-needle-felted bust to greet Prince of Wales in St. John’s, N.L.

The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by a sheepish figure when he arrives in Canada tomorrow: his own “woolly doppelgänger.”

Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John’s, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

But the CEO of the Campaign for Wool in Canada says that’s not even the “pièce de résistance” of the prince’s woolly welcome.

Matthew Rowe says the non-profit industry association will also present its royal patron with a wool sculpture of his mother, the Queen.

Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin says she spent hundreds of hours on each of the busts, using a barbed needle to sculpt the fine details of the royals’ faces.

Péloquin says she feels like she got to know the prince over the course of his wool double’s creation, and she’s excited to see his real-life counterpart’s face when the two meet.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla set to return to Canada in May for 3-day royal tour

Royal family

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
QUIZ: A salute to nurses
Next story
VIDEO: Moon goes blood red in ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Just Posted

The density of empty bedrooms in Campbell River fluctuates between 20 and 55 per cent, depending on location, according to Statistics Canada Data. Darker areas have more empty bedrooms. Map data courtesy Statistics Canada, map courtesy censusmapper.ca.
40% of Campbell River bedrooms empty, Coalition to End Homelessness has plan to fill them

Dr. Barney Williams. Submitted photo/ Coast Mental Health
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognizing for resilience

North Island Hospital – Campbell River and District. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Long-term care facility to alleviate capacity issue at Campbell River hospital: council

Cabin on a 47-acre property on Read Island that recently returned to the ownership of the Homalco First Nation. Photo contributed
Ownership of Read Island property returns to Homalco First Nation