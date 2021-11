Mitchel Cook of Nanoose Bay, who attempted to set a Guinness World Records mark for most burpees in a one-hour period, visits the VI Daily/PQB News studios. (Peter McCully photo)

For our latest installment, PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Nanoose Bay’s Mitchel Cook, a fitness enthusiast and former Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League player who recently attempted to set a Guinness World Records mark for most burpees in a one-hour period.

