Kathy Richards, of Olds, stopped by the lottery booth at Bower Place on Thursday to purchase her tickets for Friday’s big LOTTO MAX. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

Better luck next time, as the saying goes.

There was no winning ticket drawn in Friday night’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot – the richest prize in Canadian lottery history.

This means the jackpot will be up for grabs again on Jan. 7.

One ticket in Richmond, B.C., did get drawn for one of eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million, but will be split between 12 other winning ticket holders, including eight in Ontario, two in the Prairies, one in Quebec and one in Atlantic Canada.

A ticket holder in Coquitlam and another in Kamloops also won part of the $143,000 prize for matching six out of seven drawn numbers.

The silver lining: 1.8 million ticket holders one a $5 free play, giving them a free chance at the second draw for the dough.

In 2019, B.C. lottery players claimed $785 million in winnings.

