New glow-in-the-dark coin depicts 1967 Canadian UFO encounter

Royal Canadian Mint depicts incident in Shag Harbour, Nova Scotia

A new coin released by the Royal Canadian Mint depicts a famous UFO encounter in Shag Harbour, Nova Scotia in 1967. The coin has a special glow-in-the-dark feature that shows two different perspectives.

Canada’s best-documented UFO crash is the subject of a new glow-in-the-dark coin released by the Royal Canadian Mint.

According to the mint’s website, the rectangular silver coin is a re-telling of a UFO crash that prompted a government investigation in 1967 in the small fishing village of Shag Harbour, Nova Scotia.

On Oct. 4 of that year, witnesses spotted a craft about 60 feet in diameter crash into the sea. The flash of light led them to believe a plane had crashed.

Three RCMP officers, including one who had also seen the lights, arrived at the impact site and saw a strange object glowing in the water less then a kilometre from shore.

But officials soon discovered that no aircraft were reported missing, and, by the time Coast Guard and military vessels arrived, the lights had vanished and only sparking yellow foam remained on the surface.

The search for a downed craft continued, but no debris was found, and the investigation was called off on Oct. 9.

Government documents showed that authorities could not offer a conventional explanation, and the Shag Harbour incident today remains a mystery.

The Royal Canadian Mint coin depicts a view of the UFO encounter from a witness’ perspective from a fishing boat.

It comes with a black-light flashlight to activate its glow-in-the-dark features.

The coin, which has a face value of $20, sells for $129.95, and 95 per cent of the 4,000 coins available were sold as of Tuesday.

This is the second UFO coin produced by the mint. The previous one – sold in 2018 – depicted a UFO encounter in Falcon Lake, Manitoba, in May 1967.

RELATED: B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

RELATED: ‘Give Peace a Chance’: New silver coin celebrates John Lennon and Yoko Ono


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cost concerns leading more java lovers to home brew over coffee shops: survey

Just Posted

Campbell River Search and Rescue dispatches helicopter to locate overdue hikers

Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) were called out Sunday night to… Continue reading

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Strathcona Park Lodge marks 60th anniversary with book re-launch

Strathcona Park Lodge and Outdoor Education Centre celebrates its 60th anniversary this… Continue reading

Last glimpse of the sun before clouds roll in

Campbell River-area weather forecast and road conditions

Campbell River boat builders presented with original art as they sail off into the sunset

In January of this year, The Bolton Marine Group purchased Daigle Marine… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Island Health administrator appointed to troubled Vancouver Island seniors’ residence

The Island Health board of directors has appointed a temporary administrator to… Continue reading

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Most Read