National days worth noting if you have a sweet tooth

Say hello to sourdough carrot cake with a ginger lime cream cheese frosting with pecan teardrops, candied curled carrots, candied lime and marzipan carrots. With so much vegetables, it must be healthy. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke RevieW)

Although the following holidays might not warrant a day off work, they’re still worth knowing. Perhaps, like J.R.R. Tolkien once said, if we celebrated food more often, we’d be happier.

“If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.”

In recognition of Pi Day, which is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π. It’s observed today since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π. How to celebrate it? Google says by eating pie and discussions about π. With my math skills, I think discussion would be rather short so I’ll just stick with eating.

Here are other days that celebrate desserts, or things that go with or in them:

Feb 1 – Baked Alaska Day. Baked Alaska is ice cream and cake topped with browned meringue. Yes, you read that right. You put ice cream in the oven. And it stays cold (kinda)! The legend goes that the desert was coined at Antoine’s, a restaurant in New Orleans in 1867 to honour the acquisition of Alaska by the U.S. from Russia.

April 4 – International Carrot Day. According to the international carrot day website (Yes. It exists) is the pinnacle of all days for carrot lovers all around the world. It recommends hosting a carrot part, with carrot juice, carrot drinks, carrot shots, carrot cake, carrot jam, and of course the original carrot. Don’t forget to wear something orange.

July 7 – World Chocolate Day. This is the day to get messy. If you don’t wake up the next day with chocolate on your pillow, you didn’t do the day justice. As the cartoonist from Peanuts Charles M. Schulz once said, “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”

Oct 10 – World Porridge Day. If you cover it with brown sugar, maple syrup, heavy heavy heavy cream and cinnamon, it’s a healthy dessert. Right?

Nov 26– World Cake Day. Cake – the food of champions. It doesn’t need an introduction?

Dec 15 – International Tea Day. This day aims to draw global attention of governments and citizens to impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers and has been linked to requests for price supports and fair trade. So on this day, have a cup of tea, relax, and eat something sweet. Or savouring. Whatever tickles your fancy. As the writer Erma Bombeck once said,”Seize the moment. Remember all those women on the ‘Titanic’ who waved off the dessert cart.”

Happy Pi day! (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Maple pecan pie with a sourdough crust. It’s time to dim the lights and put the ‘closed’ sign up on the office door. Business can wait. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

