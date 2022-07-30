Darrell Ralph and his Frankly Delicious Ice Cream cart at the Cheam Centre in Garrison Crossing on July 26, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Darrell Ralph and his Frankly Delicious Ice Cream cart at the Cheam Centre in Garrison Crossing on July 26, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Mobility scooter ice cream man is making B.C. kids smile

‘I wanted to do this to make people smile and make people happy’ - Darrell Ralph

All Darrell Ralph wants to do is to make kids smile and he’s doing exactly that.

The man behind Frankly Delicious Ice Cream cart seen around Garrison Crossing and in Vedder Park in recent weeks said he was literally shivering with joy as he served a few kids popsicles at his cart at the Cheam Centre Park on Tuesday.

“I wanted to do this to make people smile and make people happy,” the 64-year-old told The Progress.

Darrell Ralph and his Frankly Delicious Ice Cream cart he recently put together. The 64-year-old is making kids in hte Vedder Crossing area of Chilliwack happy with his cool treats on hot days. (Submitted photo)

Darrell Ralph and his Frankly Delicious Ice Cream cart he recently put together. The 64-year-old is making kids in hte Vedder Crossing area of Chilliwack happy with his cool treats on hot days. (Submitted photo)

Getting around on a mobility scooter because he is an amputee due to cancer, Ralph found an ice cream “tricycle” in Portland, Oregon.

He had the front cut off, got a bar welded on to the unit to connect to his scooter. He has a life guard umbrella from the east coast and he put “Ice Cream” lettering on it.

His iPad set up for digital payment and his City of Chilliwack business licence is evident.

And he’s off, cruising the streets, ringing his bells, making kids happy.

Selling all his wares for just $2 or $3, this is not a money-making venture, but he sure is selling out on these hot days.

“What goes around in this world comes around,” he says.

And while he didn’t want to talk in depth about his health issues, he said he had the same cancer as Terry Fox.

“If it wasn’t for Terry Fox I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

How so? Because if not for all the money raised directly and indirectly over the years by Fox and now the Terry Fox Foundation, modern medicine would likely not be where it’s at in treating cancer.

If you want to catch Ralph and his cool treats, he’ll be at the Vedder Art Walk starting at Vedder Park tomorrow. He also said he’s been invited to the Chilliwack Mural Festival on Aug. 20 and the Chilliwack Pride Festival on Aug. 21. And in recent warm days he’s at the Cheam Centre Park starting at 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Vedder River Art Walk will have more than 20 artists, musicians and more will line trail from Vedder Park to Peach Road

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwack

 

Darrell Ralph and his Frankly Delicious Ice Cream cart at the Cheam Centre in Garrison Crossing on July 26, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Darrell Ralph and his Frankly Delicious Ice Cream cart at the Cheam Centre in Garrison Crossing on July 26, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6

Just Posted

The Campbell River Eagle Riders made two donations of $2,000 each to the Campbell River Search and Rescue (shown) and the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. The money was raised by the annual Poker Run on June 26. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Eagle Riders’ Poker Run raises $4,000 for two local groups

Spirit Square was the site of an earlier city attempt to deal with downtown businesses’ concern about inappropriate behaviour downtown. The glass roof was removed, discouraging people form congregating. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
City scraps social services bylaw; seeks a new approach to unruly behaviour downtown

The Kusha’s backyard at Camp 5: Jenny Fossum, Pat Baynon, Margaret Laird, and Gertie Kusha in the Kusha’s backyard at Bloedel, Stewart and Welch Camp 5. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.
Memories of Camp 5 – lunch, life and love in Campbell River area logging camps

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma