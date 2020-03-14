Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has caused an unreasonable amount of over-purchasing of goods throughout Canadian communities.

Stories have circulated across the country about people purchasing massive quantities of items such as toilet paper and disinfecting wipes at wholesale stores, only to turn around and sell the items online for a huge profit.

Resellers capitalizing on COVID-19 fears

That process just became a little more difficult.

Kijiji has now banned the selling of any such items on its website.

“We have been monitoring the community response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada,” reads a statement on the Kijiji website. “Based on user feedback, and to curb pricing practices that run counter to the community-minded spirit of Kijiji, we will temporarily ban listings for health care masks including N95/N100 and surgical masks, hand sanitizer/gel, disinfecting wipes and toilet paper.

“We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and quickly remove any listing that mentions COVID-19, coronavirus, or 2019nCoV (except books) in the title or description. We encourage users to continue to flag any ads they deem incorrect, misleading or deceptive to our Help Desk team.

On Friday, Amazon blocked the account of a Vancouver couple, Manny Ranga and Violeta Perez, who claimed to have made $100,000 in the past two weeks by mass-purchasing Lysol wipes at Lower Mainland Costco locations, and reselling them online at four times the cost.

Black Press has reached out to both Amazon and Craigslist asking if they plan on incorporating similar guidelines as those established by Kijiji.


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to clean the bundle of germs that is your phone
Next story
Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

Just Posted

Home near Campbell River destroyed by fire

Second structure saved

Home near Campbell River destroyed by fire

Second structure saved

Campbell River coffee group claims $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Two more Campbell River events fall to COVID-19 precautions

The Words on the Water writers’ festival and Dancing and Tapas Rotary… Continue reading

Campbell River COPS keep eye out for distracted drivers

Citizens on Patrol monitoring major intersections for cell phone using drivers

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness

Sailings to still run on odd hours as usual

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Self-isolation on lower decks due to COVID-19 prohibited, says B.C. Ferries CEO

B.C. Premier Horgan says PM Trudeau to take issue up with Transport Canada

Vancouver Island man refusing to move bylaw-defying tiny home from his property

Cowichan Valley Regional Disrict gives Vic Tyler until March 15 to remove Cowichan riverfront home

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Most Read