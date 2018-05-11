How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Even though most moms say they just want to spend time with their family, the average Canadian will spend an average of at least $87 on a Mother’s Day gift.

According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca, about 85 per cent of Canadian moms said they wouldn’t be upset if their kids skipped the presents.

But that’s not stopping children from spending $87 to $155 to show their appreciation, the survey says.

Respondents said some of their typical purchases are:

  • Dinner – $72
  • Experiences together – $70
  • Gift card – $55
  • Flowers – $36
  • Chocolate or candy – $20
  • Card – $12

And for those who might not have the cash to spare and are going the homemade route: 97 per cent of moms said kids don’t have to break the bank to make them feel special, and that “it’s the thought that counts.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads
Next story
Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Just Posted

City of Campbell River’s Smart Cities pitch focuses on homelessness and ‘smart’ infrastructure improvements

Infrastructure Canada will announce finalists this summer

Fergus the Fox mysteriously reappears in Campbell River woods

Artist will put sculpture at new site at Beaver Lodge Lands

Campbell River school trustees support SOGI

Proponents, opponents fill school board office at monthly meeting

City of Campbell River to call for management strategy for Snowden

Stakeholders will be asked to present their visions for the popular mountain bike area

Rod Brind’Amour named head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour has been named the next head coach of… Continue reading

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

Highway 3 near Keremeos still closed

Crowsnest Pass, about 14 kilometres west of Keremeos, remains closed Friday morning.

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

Vegas looks to keep the cinderella story rolling past the Winnipeg whiteout on Saturday May 12

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Most Read

  • Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

    Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

  • How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

    Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests