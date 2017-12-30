Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists stopped on the Coquihalla Highway due to avalanche control were treated to a game of shinny that broke out in the right hand lane while the players waited for traffic to start flowing again.

A fellow motorist snapped a photo showing off the long line of cars as well as the beautiful scenery and posted it to twitter.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

Just Posted

Quadra Islanders join the protest against the Site C dam project

“The first principal we need to operate on is that every one… Continue reading

Campbell River Fire department rope rescues car accident victims

Yesterday afternoon the Campbell River Fire Department responded to reports of a… Continue reading

UPDATE: Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction

Your favourite memories and traditions

Readers share their tales of the holidays

Snowfall warning in effect on Island until late evening

Environment Canada revised its snowfall warning for Friday, Dec. 29

Mirror Morning Dec. 29/2017

Your final Mirror Morning of 2017

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Child rep collects documents after sisters’ deaths, no decision on investigation

Ministry of Children and Family Development declined comment on the deaths, citing privacy reasons

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Judith Sayers, Chief Robert Joseph both named officers to the Order

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Most Read

  • Hockey on the highway

    A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway