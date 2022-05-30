DJ Shub poses for a photograph at the media wall after winning contemporary Indigenous artist of the year during the 2022 Juno Awards Broadcast at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location

Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth scheduled

Large-scale Canada Day celebrations will return to the national capital July 1, with most of the action taking place in a park just west of Parliament Hill.

Daytime and evening shows are scheduled for LeBreton Flats Park, capped off by a dazzling fireworks display.

Canadian Heritage says the extensive renovations to Parliament Hill’s Centre Block prompted the move away from the usual site of Canada Day festivities.

The celebrations will feature a lineup of musicians, including Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth.

Shub, a Mohawk DJ and music producer dubbed the godfather of powwow step, is one of a number of Indigenous artists set to appear at the celebrations.

Various activities are also slated for Place des festivals Zibi, just across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

—The Canadian Press

Canada Day

Vancouver Island residential school survivor publishes account of abuse and recovery

