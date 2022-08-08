Central Saanich firefighters join an effort Friday morning to free a horse trapped in a ditch. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Central Saanich firefighters join an effort Friday morning to free a horse trapped in a ditch. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Firefighters use hose to lift stranded horse from Central Saanich ditch

Animal had slipped into a ditch, but was pulled out safe and sound

Many hands make light work was the motto for an equine rescue Thursday (Aug. 4) on the Saanich Peninsula.

Central Saanich firefighters were among those called out around 5:30 p.m. to help free a horse that had slipped into a steep ditch along Willow Way near Keating Cross Road earlier that afternoon, said Deputy Chief Stacey Lee.

It appeared the horse was being led down the gravel path, got spooked and somehow lost its footing and fell into the mud-filled ditch, he said.

Firefighters got creative with what they had on hand, using an empty fire hose as a sling. A veterinarian volunteering their services got into the ditch to keep the horse calm and help arrange the sling, Lee added.

“We got it under the horse and just pulled until it could get its feet under it,” he said.

A public works crew was also called out and helped create a ramp of sorts to flatten the sharp angle of the ditch and make it easier to pull the horse out. The rescue operation still took the better part of two hours, Lee added.

With a number of people lending assistance, the horse was lifted to safety up on the road, seemingly uninjured.

A similar scenario presented itself last summer when Central Saanich emergency crews helped free a horse that had slipped into a flooded five-foot ditch along Willow Way.

ALSO READ: Ukrainian couple, daughter land in North Saanich with hopes of building a ‘big, happy family’

ALSO READ: Horse stuck in ditch freed by Central Saanich crews

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

animal welfarefirefightersrescueSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest

Just Posted

The bands gather again for the Massed Bands Retreat at the end of the day’s events at the Campbell River Highland Gathering on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Sizzling SalmonFest weekend

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP investigating suspicious death on Munson Road

Robyn Mawhinney is running to be Strathcona Regional District director for Area C (Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets), which includes Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Robyn Mawhinney
Candidate for Discovery Islands – Mainland Inlets director wants to bring island values, generational change to role

The entrance to the Elk Falls Canyon on the Campbell River as pink salmon school in the thousands on Aug. 5, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Pink salmon schooling by the thousands in the Campbell River