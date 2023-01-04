This photo by Brandon Guell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, is one of many on display at the Royal BC Museum during Community Days this week, which allows visitors to enter by admission rather than paying standard admission. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)

This photo by Brandon Guell, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, is one of many on display at the Royal BC Museum during Community Days this week, which allows visitors to enter by admission rather than paying standard admission. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)

Community Days returns to Vancouver Island’s Royal BC Museum this week

Until Jan. 8, admission to the museum is by donation, rather than standard admission

The Royal BC Museum is hosting Community Days for the first time since the pandemic started, offering admission by donation from now until Jan. 8 to help community members escape the winter weather.

The museum hosts the week each year as a way to say thanks to the community for their support throughout the year, but was unable to offer it in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic.

This year, participants will be able to take in the Wildlife Photograph of the Year exhibition, which takes visitors on an expedition across the globe, and journey through the coastal forests and seashores of the Natural History Gallery, the Ice Age and Ocean Station.

The IMAX theatre will also be showing The Arctic: The Last Great Wilderness and Serengeti, however regular admission prices to the theatre will apply during Community Week.

Donations collected during the week will be used to help fund the museum’s online learning programs and events, specimen collection, conservation, and historical photograph digitization.

READ MORE: Royal BC Museum starting community engagement after controversy over costly rebuild

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaRoyal BC Museum

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured
Next story
PODCAST: Elizabeth May back as Green Party of Canada leader

Just Posted

A skier was rescued from Mount Cain by the combined efforts of Campbell River Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue. Photo Courtesy North Shore Rescue/Facebook
North Shore Rescue, Campbell River Search and Rescue airlift woman off Mt. Cain

The Elk River Bridge on Highway 28 between Campbell River and Gold River. Google Maps
Work on Elk River bridge will require temporary road closure Jan. 11

One-day Anti-Racism Workshop for Workplaces in Campbell River and the Comox Valley will be facilitated by Evan Jolicoeur of Full Circle Consultancy. Photo contributed
Become a champion for diversity and inclusion in your workplace

This year the CRAG launched The Art Hive, an open studio space for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness or struggling with their mental health. Creations made by the members of the Art Hive are available for sale at the gallery shop. Photo courtesy CRAG
Highlights from the Campbell River Art Gallery in 2022