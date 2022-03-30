Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton shows off his work on the 2022 Calgary Stampede poster in Calgary on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Calgary Stampede unveils poster and promises pre-pandemic-style event this year

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have begun the countdown to this year’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Stampede president Steve McDonough today unveiled the poster for 2022’s popular rodeo and exhibition.

The poster, designed by 19-year-old artist Kane Pendry of Edmonton, captures the spirit of the rodeo’s relay races.

McDonough says, unlike last year, this will be a full event similar to pre-pandemic times.

COVID-19 forced Stampede officials to scale back last year on the parade and other attractions.

The popular chuckwagon races were cancelled.

McDonough says there will be a full parade through the downtown to kick off the Stampede July 8.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Calgary Stampede linked to 71 COVID-19 cases; community spread from event unknown

Calgary Stampede

Previous story
Wayward goat enjoying B.C. family’s hospitality until owner is located
Next story
B.C. mom’s act of kindness saves stranger’s family vacation after online plea

Just Posted

Back Row – Alex Bates (Coach), Chris Flood (Head Coach), Alexander Fedor, Cayden Houser, William Bates, Michael Houser (Coach), Michael Foote (Coach). Front Row – Logan Prokopchuk, Luke Richards, Kai Myagi, Cord MacLeod, Fionn Lenahan, Denver Flood, Kai Jensen-West, Zack Ball, Hayden MacLeod, Ben Fontaine, Tsion Foote. Photo courtesy Campbell River Youth Soccer Association
Warriors soccer team places second at Mayor’s Memorial Cup in Surrey

Ethan Belanko (score at bottom) bowled twelve strikes in a row — twice — in February. Photo courtesy Campbell River Bowling Centre
Young Campbell River bowler lands perfect game — twice in 2 weeks

Fin the orca, and former Canuck Doug Bodger greeted fans at Campbell River Toyota on Saturday, March 26. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Canucks vet and mascot visit Campbell River

Pictured is Debbie Willis of the Campbell River Food Bank. The Spring Food Drive will directly help the local food bank. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Spring Food Drive directly helps local food bank