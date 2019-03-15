A three-month-old polar bear cub could be Berlin’s newest celebrity. (Zooberlin/Twitter)

Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub

The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1

The Berlin Tierpark zoo is showing off its new polar bear cub, a three-month-old with a cuteness and playfulness that could make her the German capital’s next animal celebrity.

The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1 and the zoo says she’s developing well.

She was allowed to venture out of her indoor cage for the first time Friday, and enjoyed romping around with her mother Tonja and swimming in the enclosure’s chilly pond.

The zoo says the cub will be now be allowed out daily for all to see.

The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home to celebrity polar bear, Knut, whose fame landed him a Vanity Fair cover. He died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4.

The Associated Press

