Joe Amabile (left) and Serena Pitt took a tour of Victoria’s top spots over the holidays. (Joe Amabile/Instagram)

Joe Amabile (left) and Serena Pitt took a tour of Victoria’s top spots over the holidays. (Joe Amabile/Instagram)

Bachelor in Paradise couple visits Greater Victoria top spots over winter holidays

Fiances Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt share winter getaway with Instagram fans

A pair of reality TV contestants spent the holidays in Victoria, proving even celebrities can’t resist the B.C. capital’s unique charm.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, who appeared on the most recent season of popular dating show Bachelor in Paradise, enjoyed a few days in the city. The recently-engaged couple shared photos and videos of their post-Christmas visit on Instagram, and quite a few well-known destinations appeared.

A series of photos posted to Pitt’s Instagram showed the pair at the Fairmont Empress, and featured its namesake purple gin made by Victoria Distillers.

Another popular eatery, Il Terrazzo, was featured in a video posted to Pitt’s Instagram story.

A classic Victoria trip wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Butchart Gardens, and according to Amabile’s social media the pair took a nightime stroll through the grounds on Boxing Day.

He also shared a shot of Chinatown’s Don Mee restaurant, known for its dim sum and seafood.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria’s top footage for the year

READ MORE: Temperatures reach new lows in Greater Victoria, Malahat area, Port Alberni

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?
Next story
VIDEO: Aldergrove woman with cancer gets new home, thanks to local charity

Just Posted

Campbell River School District 72 Superintendent Jeremy Morrow. File photo
Campbell River School District staff working hard on back to school plans

The Campbell River water levels on May 31, 2017 were quite high due to BC Hydro managing high flows cause by rapid snowmelt entering the upstream reservoirs.
BC Hydro warning Campbell River water recreation users

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

A COVID-19 testing centre in Victoria, pictured in October. In a new change, residents who miss calls from Island Health’s COVID booking centre will no longer be contacted again to schedule a test. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Island Health halts second calls for COVID test booking, cites ‘unprecedented demand’